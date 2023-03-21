Who are the Channel 4 commentators and pundits for England games in Euro 2024 qualifying?

Channel 4 have the rights to England's Euro 2024 qualifying matches after successfully broadcasting the 2022 Nations League, and there's some returning presenters and pundits with a couple of new faces for the channel's coverage.

England will open their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign with a difficult trip to Naples to face Italy, before returning home to take on Ukraine at Wembley on Sunday 26 March.

Group C also includes Malta and North Macedonia, with the top two teams automatically qualifying for the tournament in Germany in the summer of 2024.

So, without further ado, let's take a closer inspection at the presenting and punditry line-up set to grace Channel 4's coverage of Euro 2024 qualifying.

Channel 4 presenter for England Euro 2024 qualifying coverage

Who presents England Euro 2024 qualifying coverage on Channel 4?

FourFourTwo columnist Jules Breach hosts the Euro 2024 qualifying coverage of England games on Channel 4.

The journalist and presenter is part of the BT Sport team, having been a key face on the channel's BT Sport Score show alongside Darrell Currie since 2016. She has also presented Europa League coverage on Thursday nights, been a reporter for the channel and presented England's Nations League campaign last summer.

“Watching England games as a little girl with my dad is what made me fall in love with the beautiful game, so it is an absolute honour to be presenting the coverage on England’s new home for football, Channel 4,” Breach previously said about the opportunity.

“We are so excited to bring fun, fresh energy to England’s upcoming matches that reflects the young, inspiring Three Lions squad we have all dared to dream with.”

Kelly Somers will join the team as a pitch side reporter, too.

Channel 4 pundits for England Euro 2024 qualifying coverage

Who are the pundits on Channel 4's England Euro 2024 qualifying coverage?

Jules Breach and Joe Cole return to Channel 4 to work on England games (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former England stars Steven Gerrard, Jill Scott and Joe Cole will join Channel 4 for its coverage of England’s Euro 2024 qualifying matches.

Scott and Cole will be a permanent fixture of Channel 4’s presentation team for its live and exclusive coverage of all eight of England’s Euro qualifiers throughout 2023.

Gerrard, meanwhile, joins the team for the opening two games, the former Aston Villa manager currently taking a period of time away from coaching after being sacked in November 2022.

Steve Bower is set for the mic as Channel 4's leading commentator for Euro 2024 qualifying.

Steve Bower is the lead presenter on Premier League Productions around the world and presents Premier League football for Amazon Prime Video. He is one of the main voices for BBC's Match of the Day and is on BT Sport and ESPN.