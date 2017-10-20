Why Wolfsburg manager Martin Schmidt makes his players brush their teeth post-match

The 2009 Bundesliga champions endured a torrid start to the season and found themselves in the relegation zone before hiring former Mainz manager Schmidt, who has since breathed new life into the team.

Wolfsburg are undefeated in their last four fixtures (all draws, admittedly), in part thanks to the Swiss tactician's meticulous work on the training pitch.

But perhaps this isn't the only reason behind their upturn in form.

In a recent interview with Kicker, Schmidt revealed he has made it compulsory for his players to brush their teeth after matches. But why?

“If you are completely exhausted, there is an acid reaction," he said. "The acid goes into the blood, which can influence the regeneration.”

Marginal gains, folks. And with credible recent draws at Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen, who are we to question his methods?

With Schmidt's side now out of the bottom three and looking upwards, smiles are returning at the Volkswagen Arena. Very white ones.

