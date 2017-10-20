Watch Olivier Giroud's outrageous late overhead kick which gave Arsenal victory

In what was an otherwise dull affair, Giroud reminded Arsene Wenger what he's capable of with an extraordinary bicycle kick which found its way into the top corner.

It proved the only goal of the evening, and helped Arsenal see off Red Star Belgrade in Serbia to maintain their 100% record in the Europa League this season.

With the match deadlocked going into the 85th minute, a lovely move started by English duo Jack Wilshere and Theo Walcott culminated in Giroud finding space just in front of the six-yard box.

“I had a good angle on it. It was a great combination before the goal as well and he finished well.”

Swivelling his back away from goal before striking the ball first time, the Frenchman left the keeper flat-footed as the ball whistled past.

Giroud - whose scorpion kick from last season has been nominated for the Puskas award - has remained lower down the pecking order than he'd like at the Emirates Stadium thanks to Alexandre Lacazette's arrival, but at least added another clip to an impressive highlights reel.

