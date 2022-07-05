Women's Euro 2022 sweepstake: Print out the ultimate predictor

Women's Euro 2022 starts this week – and we've got the ultimate sweepstake tool for you and your mates.

We've knocked up a sweepstake PDF for you in A4 for you to print out and hand around your friend group, or at least send around your WhatsApp group if you don't want to print the paper.

On there, you can predict all the winners of the groups, knockout stages and eventually the final.

Women's Euro 2022 sweepstake

We've included more than just the winner for you to predict, too.

With our sweepstake, you get bonus points along the way, while there's also points to be won from guessing the top scorer. There's plenty on offer to you to guess from – so even if you're not an expert on women's football, you can still get a good score overall.

The rules are very simple. Everyone in your group has to fill out all the answers and you're allowed to contradict yourself as much as possible.

For example, you can predict that England are going to be eliminated in the group and they're going to win it - there's nothing to stop you. The points totals for each category are listed next to each one. At the end, the most points wins. Easy!

Good luck - we hope it's coming home for you in your sweepstake...

Download the sweepstake! (opens in new tab)