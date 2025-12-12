Last minute Premier League tickets! Five big games with great seat deals available this weekend
If you're looking for something to do this weekend, why not treat yourself to a bit of Premier League action?
This is typically the time of year when the top flight begins to take shape as sides up and down the Premier League vie to set themselves up to hit the second half of the campaign running.
Our how-to-watch guide will tell you everything you need to know about how to get your eyes on it. But if you happen to be in the vicinity and are keen to catch the game in person, you can still get a last-minute deal on tickets.
Keep scrolling for all the last-minute tickets you need to this weekend's biggest games, and remember, sign up to FourFourTwo's …And It's LIVE! newsletter now – it'll give you all the details of how to watch your team in person or at home wherever you are.
Liverpool vs Brighton
All is not well in the kingdom of Anfield this season, with the Mohamed Salah saga just the latest issue for Liverpool to deal with in what has proven to be an extremely difficult title defence.
Arne Slot's side face yet another test in Saturday's 3pm kick-off as they receive a visit from Brighton and Hove Albion.
The Seagulls come into the game sitting two places above Liverpool, who are tenth, but the two sides are only separated on goal difference. It could be a belter between two attack-minded sides who aren't always the best at keeping out goals at the other end.
Arsenal vs Wolves
It's top-vs-bottom in Saturday's 8pm kick-off.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
With challengers Manchester City and Aston Villa not in action in their respective games until Sunday, league leaders Arsenal have the chance to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League at least temporarily.
Their visitors, Wolves, will be absolutely desperate to pull off a shock, however. What a way to get their first win of the season that would be...
Crystal Palace vs Manchester City
There's a fleet of 2pm kick-offs on Sunday, including this repeat of last season's FA Cup Final.
Crystal Palace emerged victorious at Wembley, of course, and they have carried their fine form into this season and go into this weekend sitting fourth in the table.
Manchester City will be looking to get their own back, though...particularly as they look to keep the pressure on Arsenal at the top of the table.
Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham
Both sides here came into this season with renewed hope for the future, only to find themselves disappointed so far.
After earning European qualification last season, Nottingham Forest now sit just two points outside the relegation zone. Things have been better since Sean Dyche came in as their third manager of the season, but Forest need to keep picking up points before they can feel confident they won't be in a relegation scrap come the end of the season.
It was Tottenham Hotspur who ended up finishing 17th last season, of course, and Thomas Frank has had an up-and-down start to life as manager. Tottenham's away form has been much more convincing than what they've done at home; will that continue here?
Manchester United vs Bournemouth
This round of fixtures will be rounded off in Monday evening's 8pm kick-off at Old Trafford.
Manchester United may have a chance to move into the top four if results over the weekend go their way, but their season has been somewhat stop-start so far.
Bournemouth, meanwhile, have proven to be very streaky, with an excellent start to the campaign now giving way to six games without a win - the longest winless streak in the division apart from Wolves.
Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.