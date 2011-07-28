The world-famous Season Preview: Bigger and better than ever

What's that smell in the air? It's excitement. Because the new season is upon us, and nothing says "new season" like the legendary, world-famous FourFourTwo Season Preview.

Since its introduction in 1998, the Season Preview has marked the beginning of a new campaign Ã¢ÂÂ with all its hopes and fears. And this supplement Ã¢ÂÂ which comes exclusively with the September issue of FourFourTwo Ã¢ÂÂ is bigger than ever, a whopping great 132-pager that knocks all others into a cheap party hat.

So what's in it? We analyse and rate (or slate) every single team from the Premier League to the Blue Square Premier plus the SPL Ã¢ÂÂ and, for the first time, look at the top six European Leagues: Spain, Italy, Germany, France, Portugal and Holland. There are stats and fixtures, key men and fans' views, and a rather unfortunate comparison of Newcastle United to a person who died after we went to print. Oops.

AND IN CASE THAT'S NOT ENOUGH...

Think you can play a bit? We can make you better. Pre-season is a key time to improve your game, which is what our Performance section Ã¢ÂÂ in the magazine and online Ã¢ÂÂ is specifically designed to do.

So we've splashed out ANOTHER 36 pages on Your Ultimate Pre-Season Training Guide. In it we explain why pre-season is important, what the shortcuts to match fitness are and how to play like Real Madrid.

We also spend time with Swindon boss Paolo di Canio and Everton's highly-rated youngster Jack Rodwell, in addition to a host of backroom experts dispensing their wisdom. And there's a full six-week training guide designed to revamp your body, mind and technique. Players of the world, you have nothing to lose but your beer-guts...

(Please note, the Performance supplement is only available in the UK & Republic of Ireland. Sorry, other folks.)

These supplements were brought to you with the help of Andrew Cole, Mark Walters, Teddy Sheringham, Craig Burley, Pat Nevin, Rob Lee, Michael Thomas, Frank Lebeouf, Gianfranco Zola, Alfred Galustian, Jack Rodwell, Mayur Ranchordas, Richard Nugent, Simon Bitcon, Chris Hughton, Arsene Wenger, Iain Dowie, Jon Goodman, Callum Kennedy and Paolo di Canio

