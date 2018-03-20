12 kids who decided to leave big clubs early – and were much better off

For young players at big clubs, invariably stuck behind some of the world’s best players, it takes guts to leave in pursuit of first team football elsewhere. It doesn’t always work out but for some it provides an incredible boost to a career in the game, as these players prove.

No fewer than five featured here were bought back by the clubs they left at inflated prices, including a world record fee, two who returned to Barcelona, one to Real Madrid and one let go by Borussia Dortmund at 16 for being too skinny – only for the club to spend €17m to bring him back.