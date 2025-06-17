Quiz! Can you name the 50 most expensive teenagers of all time?

It was once Wayne Rooney, now it seems to be Lamine Yamal.

Teenage talents bursting onto the scene is something of a social norm in the footballing world, especially given how high the demand for unearthing the best young players now seems to be.

How many from yesteryear can you recall? FourFourTwo's newest quiz pits your knowledge against the wonderkids who have switched clubs for the most amount of money and they're are some huge names included.

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Kristian Skeie - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images) QUIZ! Can you name these 50 clubs from their badge?

We're giving you only 10 minutes to name the 50 most expensive teenagers, with the fees paid ranging from £159.2m to £18.4m.

All fees are adjusted for inflation, too, just as an FYI.

Struggling for that one player in particular? You can bag yourself a clue, too – if you sign into Kwizly, there's a hint button. Just click the button at any time to give you the first letter of the name of the next player on the list.

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

