Quiz! Can you name the 50 most expensive teenagers of all time?
Tell us which young footballing talents have moved clubs for mammoth fees
It was once Wayne Rooney, now it seems to be Lamine Yamal.
Teenage talents bursting onto the scene is something of a social norm in the footballing world, especially given how high the demand for unearthing the best young players now seems to be.
How many from yesteryear can you recall? FourFourTwo's newest quiz pits your knowledge against the wonderkids who have switched clubs for the most amount of money and they're are some huge names included.
We're giving you only 10 minutes to name the 50 most expensive teenagers, with the fees paid ranging from £159.2m to £18.4m.
All fees are adjusted for inflation, too, just as an FYI.
Struggling for that one player in particular? You can bag yourself a clue, too – if you sign into Kwizly, there's a hint button. Just click the button at any time to give you the first letter of the name of the next player on the list.
Can't see this quiz? Play it here
Matthew Holt writes freelance for FourFourTwo, amongst others, and boasts previous experience at GOAL and SPORTBible. He now works with us alongside his time at Manchester United and Reach PLC, aiding with online content for the website. Career highs include working at the FA Cup final, as well as scoring at Old Trafford in front of the Stretford End. A long-term sufferer of his beloved Scunthorpe United, he is often seen on the padel court, as well as occasionally as a six-a-side call-up.