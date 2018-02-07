Behind the scenes photos of NYCFC's 2018 away kit unveiling
By Jeff Kassouf
Captain David Villa shows off NYCFC's 2018 away kit.
Photo Copyright NYCFC.com
Check out the detail on the lower portion of the kit.
Photo Copyright NYCFC.com
Maxime Chanot meaning business.
Photo Copyright NYCFC.com
Ronald Matarrita on the mini pitch.
Photo Copyright NYCFC.com
Quite a duo.
Photo Copyright NYCFC.com
Sharp profile.
Photo Copyright NYCFC.com
