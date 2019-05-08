The best players to be relegated from the Premier League

Cruelly, the current England boss's playing career is largely remembered for that penalty he missed in a Euro ’96 shoot-out.

But he was a reliable defender who rarely made mistakes, and skippered a good Palace team in 1994/95 that only went down because four teams were demoted that year in order to reduce the size of the top flight from 22 teams to 20.

Another unhappy memory from this time was when Roy Keane tried to stamp a hole in his chest. Ouch.