Quiz! Can you name the top 20 appearance-makers to have only appeared for one Premier League club?

It's another quiz from FourFourTwo and this one is a testing Premier League trivia sprint.

All we want you to do is name the top 20 appearance-makers who have only played for one Premier League club.

We have some obvious big names, some long-retired club legends and everything in between. Good luck!

In this quiz we celebrate longevity and loyalty at the highest level.

Can you name the top 20 players by total appearances who have only represented a single Premier League club? You've got just six minutes to get the job done.

Sign in to Kwizly and you can click the 'Hint' button as many times as possible to get rid of one of the answers.

