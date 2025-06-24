Quiz! Can you name every non-Premier League player to have gone to a tournament with England?

This guy didn't play in England when he went to the 2006 World Cup

It goes without saying that the Premier League remains the best chance to impress as a Three Lions international.

But with more and more players opting to test themselves now away from top-flight football in England, a pattern seems to be emerging, especially in recent years.

FourFourTwo's latest quiz wants to know how many non-Premier League players have gone to a tournament with England. So let's find out how many you can name.

QUIZ! Can you name every club in Europe's top five leagues for 2025/26?

With only five minutes on the clock for this one, we need the 21 players selected to represent England at a major tournament who either do not play domestic football in the Premier League or did not at the time.

Their club is listed for this challenge, along with the tournament – it's since 1996, since the Premier League formed in 1992/93, and England didn't make the World Cup in 1994.

It's a niche one, we get it, so if you are struggling at any point, just sign into Kwizly and we'll give the first letter of the next team you're guessing.

Remember to share your scores in the comments below and challenge some friends too! Comment below to let us know how you got on!

