The most surprising appointments in Premier League history

Redknapp sent shockwaves across the south coast when he joined Southampton just weeks after leaving rivals Portsmouth following a fall-out with chairman Milan Mandaric. "I've never been relegated from the Premier League and I don't intend to start now,” he stated confidently.

A 4-1 defeat to Pompey was the lowest point amid some indifferent form, but Saints stayed in the survival hunt until the final day when they needed to beat Manchester United at home. They took the lead, but collapsed to a 2-1 defeat that ended a 27-year stint in the top division.

Redknapp left St. Mary’s early the following season and returned to Portsmouth, which he described as his “spiritual home” to rub salt into Saints wounds.