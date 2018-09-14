Ranked! The 10 best forwards in the world
By Greg Lea
Many have argued that the standard of defending in the present day is worse than it’s been for some time, but perhaps that’s simply down to the remarkable array of top-class attacking players in the game right now. In this slideshow, we pick out the 10 best forwards in the world…
Disclaimer: This list only features wide attackers or second strikers, so the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane and Luis Suarez aren’t eligible.
10. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)
Sterling doesn’t always look like the most composed player in front of goal, but he found the back of the net 23 times last season and set up another 12 strikes for his team-mates. It was undoubtedly the most impressive season of his career to date, and at 23 he still has plenty of room for improvement in the coming years.
Sterling offers plenty more besides goals, with his clever movement helping the winger get the best out of those around him. He’s also a tricky dribbler, able to either beat his man down the outside or cut infield and unleash a shot.
9. Sadio Mane (Liverpool)
Mane was arguably Liverpool’s standout performer in 2016/17, but he was overshadowed by the sensational Mohamed Salah last term. Still, the Senegal international was the Reds’ best player in the Champions League Final, and he ended the campaign having contributed 20 goals in all competitions.
A speedy, direct runner, Mane commits defenders and opens up space for others with his sharp movement in and out of possession. His shooting is excellent, combining power and precision, and last season’s tally of seven assists shows the 26-year-old can also provide for his attacking colleagues.
8. Paulo Dybala (Juventus)
Dybala has had a tough few months for both club and country. The 24-year-old featured for just 22 minutes of Argentina’s dismal World Cup campaign, before returning to Juventus to find manager Max Allegri building a new-look team around summer signing Cristiano Ronaldo – at the expense of his own place in the starting line-up.
It’s inevitable that Dybala will return to the team at some point, and the prospect of the 5ft 10in schemer supplying the ammunition for Ronaldo is a tantalising one. Nimble, inventive and versatile, the ex-Palermo man is one of the most talented footballers around.
7. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)
After scoring twice in the Champions League Final triumph over Liverpool in May, Bale hinted that his future lay away from Real Madrid. A return to the Premier League was mooted, but Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Juventus changed everything and allowed the former Tottenham man to step into the limelight in the Spanish capital.
Bale has taken to his more prominent role brilliantly in his side’s first few matches of 2018/19, and if he can steer clear of injury he could enjoy his best campaign yet at the Santiago Bernabeu. Quick, direct and blessed with a tremendous left foot, the 29-year-old has the ability to win games by himself.
6. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)
Salah delivered perhaps the most spectacular debut season in Premier League history last time out, scoring 44 times in all competitions following his move from Roma to Liverpool. The Egypt international hit the ground running with a goal in his first appearance and never looked back thereafter, helping the Reds reach the Champions League Final for the first time in over a decade.
Salah has always been blessed with the speed of a sprinter, but he’s now far more efficient in the final third. Much like a peak-era Arjen Robben, defenders know that the former Chelsea man wants to work the ball onto his left foot before pulling the trigger… but preventing him from doing so is a different matter entirely.
5. Eden Hazard (Chelsea)
Hazard was heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid in the summer, but no bid was submitted and the Belgium international will therefore stay put for at least one more year. That’s fantastic news for Chelsea, who relied heavily on Hazard during their most recent Premier League title triumphs in 2014/15 and 2016/17.
Possessing wonderful trickery, balance and acceleration, the former Lille forward is a master at skipping past defenders and wriggling out of tight spaces. He perhaps doesn’t score quite as often as a player of his extraordinary talent should, but his selflessness and team-first mentality are attractive traits.
4. Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid)
Having previously flirted with Barcelona, Griezmann opted to remain at Atletico Madrid in the summer. That was a significant moment for los Colchoneros, who demonstrated an ability to keep hold of one of the best players in the world.
In many ways, Griezmann would have been impossible for Diego Simeone to replace. The French World Cup winner is a wonderful footballer who can both create and convert chances, but he’s also smart, streetwise and willing to work hard for the team – attributes which players of far lesser ability don’t always possess.
3. Neymar (PSG)
Neymar’s stock has fallen a little in the last year, with his move to PSG having not yet borne the intended fruit and the World Cup seeing him mocked more than acclaimed. His prima-donna image and tendency to go to ground under little contact rubs many up the wrong way, but there can be no denying the 26-year-old’s astonishing talent.
A phenomenally gifted dribbler who regularly leaves opponents trailing in his wake, Neymar is far from a show pony with no end product: the Brazilian scored 25 goals and registered 16 assists in 27 Ligue 1 and Champions League appearances last season.
2. Kylian Mbappe (PSG)
Mbappe was a high-profile player before 2018 got under way, but this still feels like the year in which the French teenager went from promising youngster to one of the very best players in the world.
His dazzling displays at the World Cup, particularly in the 4-3 win against Argentina in the last 16, won’t be forgotten in a hurry, with Luka Modric perhaps the only player who outshone the PSG man in Russia. Blisteringly quick but also clever and composed, it’s frightening to think the 19-year-old is still some way off his peak.
1. Lionel Messi (Barcelona)
Who else? Arguably the world’s best passer, dribbler, creator and finisher, the tag of ‘forward’ feels insufficient for a player of Messi’s unparalleled genius. The Argentinian is the most complete footballer around, able to score, assist and control the tempo of a game – usually doing all three within the space of 90 minutes.
The Champions League has eluded him in the last three seasons and his list of international honours remains empty. Yet that doesn’t diminish his standing – he’s still won Europe’s foremost competition three times, after all – or negate his strong claim to be the greatest player in history.
