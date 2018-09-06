Ranked! England's 10 best players right now

It may feel like the World Cup has only just finished, but international football is back once again this week as the inaugural UEFA Nations League kicks off.

England's adventures in Russia changed a lot of perceptions about Gareth Southgate's young team, so FourFourTwo decided to take on the challenge of ranking the manager's 10 best players after the events of the summer.

Some of the star performers from the World Cup have worked their way onto our list, along with a number of English evergreens...