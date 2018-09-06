Ranked! England's 10 best players right now
Ten Lions
It may feel like the World Cup has only just finished, but international football is back once again this week as the inaugural UEFA Nations League kicks off.
England's adventures in Russia changed a lot of perceptions about Gareth Southgate's young team, so FourFourTwo decided to take on the challenge of ranking the manager's 10 best players after the events of the summer.
Some of the star performers from the World Cup have worked their way onto our list, along with a number of English evergreens...
10. Jesse Lingard
Lingard was the scorer of England’s best goal in Russia, a wonderful curling strike against Panama that made the shortlist for goal of the tournament. But the Manchester United man also provided two assists from midfield for Gareth Southgate’s side, easily forgotten during an impressive month.
The versatile 25-year-old lined up in midfield for England but can also operate across the forward line. His joy for the game is evident from the way he plays, but he is also intelligent and diligent – evident by his ability to adapt to a new attacking midfield role for his country.
9. Harry Maguire
An unlikely hero of England’s World Cup success, Maguire’s performances at the back and threat in the air – see his thunderous header against Sweden – led to the Leicester centre-half attract interest from Manchester United during the window.
A move to Old Trafford never materialised, something United fans will be rueing after their defensively suspect start to the campaign, but Maguire has nevertheless solidified himself as a key part of the national team’s backline.
8. Kieran Trippier
Much has changed for Trippier since the summer. England’s breakout star in Russia, the energetic Tottenham right-back’s impressive displays at the World Cup have altered his everyday life back home. As he told The Guardian: “I get stopped in M&S these days. That didn’t use to happen.”
The former Burnley man has thrived under Mauricio Pochettino’s guidance, adding ‘set-piece specialist’ to his armoury. His sublime free-kick against Croatia in the semi-final clearly filled the 27-year-old with confidence, as he nudged Christian Eriksen aside against Fulham on week two of the Premier League season to dispatch another beauty from distance.
7. John Stones
After some difficult periods in his development where frequent errors threatened to cast a shadow over his unquestionable potential, Stones has flourished into a dominant centre-back who is comfortable with the ball at his feet.
Although the 24-year-old is still not the finished article, he has become a key player for England and Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering Manchester City team, although injuries restricted him to just 18 league appearances last season.
6. Jordan Henderson
Mr Dependable, Henderson’s role in the success of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool last season shouldn’t be undervalued. The ex-Sunderland midfielder has a pivotal job in the German’s tactical masterplan, mopping up and dictating the tempo to build a platform for the Reds’ star-studded forward line to do some damage.
The 28-year-old captained the Anfield outfit to the Champions League final before anchoring England’s midfield in Russia, and although his game time has been more restricted so far this season, it’s likely that the reliable Henderson’s leadership will be called upon again over the next year for the big occasions.
5. Jordan Pickford
The young Everton goalkeeper was one of England’s stars in Russia. Although often complimented for his distribution, it was Pickford’s lightning reflexes that earned him praise over the summer as his penalty heroics against Colombia helped the Three Lions to their best World Cup finish in 28 years.
Aged 24, there is potential for further improvement and Toffees fans will be quietly hopeful that Pickford can soon become one of the Premier League’s best keepers.
Although his first season at Goodison last term wasn’t one to remember for the club, the youngster made his mark by winning Everton’s Player of the Season, Young Player of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season awards.
4. Kyle Walker
Reinvented from a flying wing-back to a centre-half in England’s back three, Walker has matured greatly since moving to Manchester City last summer. Known as one of English football’s greatest speed merchants, his energetic performances for Guardiola’s title-winners last term yielded six assists before he adapted to a new role in Russia.
Now 28, Walker’s reading of the game has improved and, as he revealed in an interview with the Manchester Evening News recently, Guardiola is encouraging a more reserved approach from him this season.
“I am tucking in a little bit more and trying to control people,” he said. “I still have the licence to go forward, but now I’m getting older it’s probably more about picking and choosing my runs.”
3. Dele Alli
Alli’s header against Sweden in the last 16 has become something of a trademark, creeping in at the back post to meet Raheem Sterling’s delivery with a powerful finish. The 22-year-old is an unconventional and versatile midfielder who gives defences regular headaches thanks to his ability to find the net himself or tee up team-mates.
He was criticised last season for his inconsistency, but Alli remains a match-winner when on top form and still contributed 14 goals and 17 assists for Spurs in the 2017/18 campaign despite the critics. Not bad, then.
2. Raheem Sterling
Under Pep Guardiola’s guidance, Sterling has added clinical finishing to an arsenal of attacking weapons including lightning pace, dazzling dribbling and sublime skill.
Last season he beat his previous highest goal tally by more than double, scoring 18 times as Manchester City blew away the competition in the Premier League.
The 23-year-old has frequently been subjected to unfair criticism during his short career, but his detractors are now short of ideas as the forward continues his upward trajectory. Sterling outscored Roberto Firmino, Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard last season, and there appears little doubt that Guardiola has found the key to unlocking his great potential.
1. Harry Kane
Never in doubt. The Tottenham striker is running out of awards to bag after adding the World Cup Golden Boot to his collection in Russia, becoming only the second England player to do so after Gary Lineker in 1986.
Kane’s six strikes helped England to their best tournament finish since 1990, a feat they achieved while he wore the captain’s armband, and his prowess in front of goal will be key to the hopes of Gareth Southgate’s young team in the coming months and years.
The 25-year-old is constantly improving and his 41-goal haul in all competitions last season, including 30 in the league, was his best yet in a single campaign.
