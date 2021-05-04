10-man Chiefs downed by relegation-threatened TTM
By Dean Workman
Kaizer Chiefs missed the chance to move into the top 8 of the DStv Premiership as they were beaten 2-1 by Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday.
The Glamour Boys were looking for a confidence boosting win ahead of their Caf Champions League quarter-final but were dealt a massive blow with 38 minutes gone as Njabulo Blom received his marching orders for a second bookable offence.
It went from bad to worse for Chiefs just three minutes before the break as Thabo Rakahle fired in a volley which left Bruce Bvuma helpless.
1-0 to the home side at the break.
Chiefs looked to get back into the game in the seconde half and manage to find a way to do just that as Lebognang Manyama hit the back of the TTM net with 66 minutes.
The Soweto giants then looked to hold on for a point but in stoppage time disaster struck as TTM were awarded a penalty and Thabo Mnyamane stepped up and rifled the ball in the back of the net to hand his side the three points.
