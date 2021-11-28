5 things we learned from this weekend’s Scottish Premiership action

Rangers and Celtic both won to keep the cinch Premiership title race bubbling over.

There were also wins for Dundee, Hearts and Hibernian, while Ross County drew with Dundee United.

Here, the PA news agency looks at five things we learned from this weekend’s action.

Perseverance pays off for Kevin Nisbet

Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet netted his first goal since October 3 – and his third of the league season – after his recent frustrations looked like continuing. After missing a series of chances in a midweek defeat to Ross County, the forward had two goals disallowed in Perth. But he finished expertly to level against St Johnstone in the 83rd minute before Jamie Murphy scored the winner.

Dens Park result shows predictions are difficult

Dundee had conceded nine goals in their previous two home games and Motherwell were on the back of consecutive 2-0 wins over Aberdeen and Hearts. But the Lanarkshire side’s momentum ground to a halt as James McPake’s men won 3-0 in their first game in three weeks.

Callum McGregor’s energy inspires

Callum McGregor celebrates his winner (Steve Welsh/PA)

Ange Postecoglou felt his Celtic skipper Callum McGregor showed the way with “bags of energy” against Aberdeen by providing an assist and the, albeit fortuitous, winner. Postecoglou had emphasised the need to show energy following their midweek exertions in Germany and McGregor stepped up on the day his long-serving predecessor, Scott Brown, returned to Celtic Park.

Rangers fans snow fun for Livingston manager

Livingston goalkeeper Max Stryjek kicked snowballs off the pitch (Jeff Holmes/PA)

David Martindale hit out at “the doughballs with the snowballs” after Rangers fans held up the start of the second half at the Tony Macaroni Arena for 10 minutes while the pitch was cleared. “It’s on national telly and people are watching that so, come on, screw the nut a wee bit,” he added.

Saints need to stop sinning

St Mirren were losing 2-0 to Hearts in the 95th minute when Joe Shaughnessy was sent off for a last-man foul – the fourth Buddies player to receive a red card this season – but his resulting suspension could be costly against Ross County on Wednesday. Meanwhile St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson felt Craig Bryson’s second yellow card cost his side the three points against Hibs. Bryson was the fifth St Johnstone player to see red this season.