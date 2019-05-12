5 wins that helped City to the Premier League title

Manchester City have won the Premier League for a second year in succession after a thrilling title duel with Liverpool.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at five of their key wins.

January 7: Liverpool, Etihad Stadium, won 2-1

"I tried to give it everything to clear it – I've heard it's quite tight!" – John Stones#MCILIVpic.twitter.com/xohzXF5KoT— Premier League (@premierleague) January 3, 2019

City chalked up some big wins in the first half of the campaign but then lost top spot to Liverpool after three losses in four games in December. They faced their chief rivals in January knowing defeat would leave them trailing by 10 points. They prevailed on a night of high drama and tension with goals from Sergio Aguero and Leroy Sane – but it was tight. John Stones proved the real hero with a dramatic goalline clearance to prevent an own goal, the technology showing the ball only failed to cross the line by 11.2mm.

April 20: Tottenham, Etihad Stadium, won 1-0

After the agony of being knocked out of the Champions League by Spurs three days earlier, and needing to win to avoid ceding the initiative to Liverpool, City showed the spirit of champions to dig out a crucial victory. The selection of 18-year-old Phil Foden proved inspired as he scored the only goal early on.

April 24: Manchester United, Old Trafford, won 2-0

What a night this was! 🔵🔵 pic.twitter.com/CXVzO3eZku— Bernardo Silva (@BernardoCSilva) April 26, 2019

The second Manchester derby of the season had long been billed as vital. United may have been loath to do arch-rivals Liverpool a favour, but they still needed to win for their own top-four aspirations and they made a strong start. City’s class eventually showed as United tired and second-half goals from Bernardo Silva and Sane secured the points.

April 28: Burnley, Turf Moor, won 1-0

Sergio Aguero scrambled a dramatic winner at Turf Moor (Nick Potts/PA)

Burnley were another potentially tricky obstacle for City, who knew there was still no room for error with Liverpool remaining hot on their heels. Sean Dyche’s men certainly made life tough on a nervy afternoon in east Lancashire and victory once again came down to fine margins. Aguero’s scrambled winner crossed the line by just 29.5mm.

May 6: Leicester, Etihad Stadium, won 1-0

Vincent Kompany struck a sensational – and vital – goal against Leicester (Nick Potts/PA)

The tension was once again palpable as City were forced to dig deep by the Foxes and their former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers. City struggled to find a way through and in the end it took a stunning long-range strike from Vincent Kompany 20 minutes from time to claim the win.