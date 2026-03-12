Who exactly is Kieron Bowie? FourFourTwo's two-minute scout report

Kieron Bowie needs to put down roots but frequent moves early in his career reflect his progress. At 23, staying put for a while is the next move for the Kirkcaldy-born centre-forward.

Two years on from a second loan at Northampton Town, Bowie is in the early days of life as the latest Scotland international to make waves in Italy. After impressing at Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership, the boyhood Raith Rovers fan moved to Hellas Verona in January.

Bowie now has a Serie A goal to his name too. With a World Cup on the horizon, Scotland boss Steve Clarke will be keeping a close eye on the former Hibs striker. Here's a quick scout report on the Verona frontman...

So… who exactly is Kieron Bowie?

Hellas Verona striker Kieron Bowie in action (Image credit: Getty Images)

PROFILE (Image credit: Future) Name: Kieron Bowie

Position/s: Centre-forward

Age: 23 (Born: 21 September, 2002)

Nationality: Scotland

Height: 1.90m (6ft 2in)

Preferred Foot: Left

Current Club: Hellas Verona

Bowie started his senior career at Stark's Park before moving to Fulham and scoring 14 goals across successive loan spells in League One and League Two with the Cobblers. He bagged the same number of Premiership goals for Hibs and Verona director of football Sean Sogliano came calling.

Following in the footsteps of Scott McTominay, Che Adams, Billy Gilmour, Lewis Ferguson and Josh Doig, Bowie added to the Scottish corps in Serie A. He scored his first goal in March, the winner against Ferguson and Bologna at the Dall'Ara.

Bowie's strengths

Creative passing in the final third: While Bowie is predominantly a centre-forward in positional terms and will eventually be evaluated by goals, he links up with teammates in attacking areas and has the ability to pick out players who run beyond him.

Out-of-possession contributions: Bowie is a coach's dream when it comes to leading a press and defending from the front. His workrate without the ball is typical of his overall attitude to graft and will pay off often during his career.

Shooting from distance: Serie A is a suitable league for a player who's willing to back himself from outside the penalty area and Bowie isn't shot-shy. He can play as a right-sided forward, allowing him to cut in from wide areas and have a crack with his left foot.

Winning fouls: Bowie's physical strength makes him difficult to dispossess and easy to foul, a key skill for a forward in the era of set pieces.

Kieron Bowie Wondergoal! | Hibernian 2-3 FK Partizan (Agg: 4-3) - YouTube Watch On

Bowie's areas of development

Clinical finishing: While he has the attributes to pass the eye test, Bowie is approaching his mid-twenties and a steady increase in his goal tally in the next two or three seasons would be the making of him.

Aerial duels: Bowie has the physical size to be a more imposing aerial presence, an evolution that would serve him well in both penalty areas too.

Dark arts mastery: Bowie wins fouls but he gives them away too. Forwards with a large frame tend to do so, but a little craft to go with the graft would make the Scotland striker a pest to play against.