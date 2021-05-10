A closer look at a record-breaking season of Premier League penalties

This season has seen a record number of penalties awarded in the Premier League after contrasting fortunes for the two Manchester clubs this weekend.

Bruno Fernandes capitalised on the 113th spot-kick award of the season, breaking the record which had stood since in 2006-07, to score Manchester United’s equaliser in an eventual 3-1 win at Aston Villa.

1⃣1⃣3⃣✅— Premier League (@premierleague) May 9, 2021 See more

That came a day after City striker Sergio Aguero feebly missed the record-equalling 112th penalty, with his Panenka attempt against Chelsea saved by Edouard Mendy.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the season’s spot-kick statistics.

Breaking new ground

This season has broken records for penalties awarded and scored in the Premier League (PA graphic)

The 94 penalties scored this season is also comfortably a record, breaking the 87 from that same 2006-07 campaign. Son Heung-min’s successful spot-kick for Tottenham against Southampton on April 21 was the 88th of the campaign, setting a new mark.

With 34 games of the season remaining, there is still time for penalty goals to hit three figures.

The season-long average sees almost a one-in-three average for penalty awards – one every 3.06 games – and 83 per cent have been scored.

Son Heung-min scores the 88th penalty goal of the season, a Premier League record, for Tottenham against Southampton (Clive Rose/PA)

At that rate, we are on course to see 103 penalty goals – the early season saw more awards as the league came to terms with new VAR implementation and stricter handball rules in particular, but 100 is still well within range.

United and Leicester have been the main beneficiaries with 10 penalties each this season, with the Red Devils leading the way by scoring nine.

At the other end of the scale, Crystal Palace, Burnley and West Ham have been awarded only three each, with West Ham scoring fewest after Jesse Lingard’s miss against Leeds.

City’s spot-kick struggles

Sergio Aguero’s Panenka against Chelsea was saved (Shaun Botterill/PA)

Aguero’s miss continued City’s poor record from 12 yards – Pep Guardiola’s side have now missed 10 of their 24 Premier League penalties in the last three seasons.

The Argentinian, his club’s all-time record scorer, also missed against Leicester last season but has scored the other five of his seven attempts in that time frame.

Kevin De Bruyne has converted four out of five and Rodri’s sole attempt, against Spurs in February, was successful but several of their team-mates have fared less well.

Raheem Sterling, right, sends his penalty over the bar against Brighton (Clive Brunskill/PA)

Ilkay Gundogan has scored just two out of four Premier League penalties across those three seasons, Riyad Mahrez and Gabriel Jesus have one penalty goal and one miss apiece, while Raheem Sterling has failed from all three of his attempts – against Wolves and Watford last season and Brighton this term.

Guardiola has talked up goalkeeper Ederson as the club’s best penalty taker – perhaps the Brazilian’s chance will come.