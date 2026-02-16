How to watch Coventry City vs Middlesbrough: Free streams, TV info for crucial top two clash in the Championship

Watch Coventry City take on Middlesbrough as the top two face off in the Championship. FourFourTwo brings you all the details on free streams and TV channels and how you can stream the game live from anywhere in the world.

The Sky Blues have endured a poor run of form since the turn of the year, managing just two wins in seven games, with disappointing defeats to the likes of Norwich City, Queens Park Rangers and Birmingham City.

For Boro, it has been a complete contrast. 2026 has seen them rise to the top of the form table, with six consecutive wins lifting them to the summit of the division.

Tonight, Coventry will look to end that barren run as they face their promotion rivals Middlesbrough at the CBS Arena. Here’s how you can watch for free from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch Coventry vs Middlesbrough for free?

Yes, ITV have chosen this as one of their select free-to-air games for the season and it will shown on the ITV4 channel.

Free Football ITVX have select free-to-air coverage of EFL Championship football in 2025/26, including Coventry vs Middlesbrough. All you need is an account, a valid TV license and a UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB).

Watch Coventry vs Middlesbrough from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Coventry vs Middlesbrough is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

How to watch Coventry vs Middlesbrough in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Coventry take on Middlesbrough free on ITVX or through Sky Sports, which will broadcast the game live on Sky Sports Main Event.

Watch Coventry vs Middlesbrough on Sky Sports With multiple live games each week, Sky Sports is the home of the Premier League, Championship, League One, and League Two in the UK. A subscription with Sky will set you back £35 per month on a 24-month contract, while short-term plans are available through NowTV.

How to watch Coventry vs Middlesbrough in the US

CBS Sports Network and Paramount Plus will broadcast Coventry vs Middlesbrough in the US.

Watch Coventry vs Middlesbrough on Paramount Plus in the US Paramount Plus broadcast multiple EFL games each week as well as Carabao Cup and Champions League football. Prices start at $8.99/month or $89.99/year.

Tickets

Coventry vs Middlesbrough: Preview

Two months ago, it would have seemed inconceivable that Coventry City would not still be top of the Championship come mid-February. Until 29 December, they had lost two games and won 15 of their opening 23, taking them to an eight-point gap at the top of the table.

Since then, they have picked up just eight points in the same number of games, allowing Middlesbrough to overtake them and the likes of Millwall, Ipswich and Hull to close the gap. Now Frank Lampard has to rejuvenate his side, and what better tonic than a potential win under the lights against Middlesbrough?

For Boro, it will be all about continuing their recent form. Kim Hellberg has them playing some excellent football, and their six consecutive wins have given them a small two-point cushion at the top of the table. Manchester United-linked Hayden Hackney will look to control the midfield for them, while the in-form Tommy Conway is aiming to score five goals in five games.

Whatever the outcome, this game will set us up for a thrilling end to the 2025-26 Championship promotion race.

Prediction

Coventry City 2-3 Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough arrive as the team in form and will take the win, but goals should be aplenty, with both teams scoring in six of Coventry's last seven league games.