A-League Review: More misery for champions Adelaide
Adelaide United conceded a last-gasp winner as their shocking season went on with an away defeat to Newcastle Jets.
Defending A-League champions Adelaide United's miserable title defence continued with a stoppage-time 2-1 defeat at Newcastle Jets.
Morten Nordstrand netted with an excellent finish in the fourth minute of added time to give the Jets a victory that moves them up to sixth in the table.
Prior to the late action, an own goal from home goalkeeper Jack Duncan had cancelled out Andrew Nabbout's first-half opener and looked like it would be enough to give Adelaide a point.
But former Denmark international Nordstrand's dramatic intervention means Adelaide remain bottom with only six points from 11 matches.
