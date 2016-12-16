A-League Review: More misery for champions Adelaide

Defending A-League champions Adelaide United's miserable title defence continued with a stoppage-time 2-1 defeat at Newcastle Jets.

Morten Nordstrand netted with an excellent finish in the fourth minute of added time to give the Jets a victory that moves them up to sixth in the table.

Prior to the late action, an own goal from home goalkeeper Jack Duncan had cancelled out Andrew Nabbout's first-half opener and looked like it would be enough to give Adelaide a point.

But former Denmark international Nordstrand's dramatic intervention means Adelaide remain bottom with only six points from 11 matches.