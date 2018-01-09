A-League Review: Rodriguez marks Jets debut as McCormack stars for City again

Newcastle Jets and Melbourne City both claimed 2-0 victories in Tuesday's A-League action.

The second-placed Jets left it late to overcome Central Coast Mariners in the F3 Derby, with Dimitri Petratos eventually breaking the deadlock at the McDonald Jones Stadium in the 82nd minute.

That came 10 minutes after Mariners left-back Joshua Rose was sent off for a foul on goalkeeper Glen Moss that earned a second booking.

Jets debutant Patricio Rodriguez then came off the bench and surged clear of a flagging Central Coast defence to seal the points in stoppage time.

Elsewhere, Ross McCormack further enhanced his reputation as a dead-ball specialist in the A-League by opening the scoring with a fine strike from the right-hand corner of the penalty area at Perth Glory.

Ross McCormack with ANOTHER brilliant set piece. : Watch live on 501. January 9, 2018

The on-loan Aston Villa forward was then on hand to convert a 38th-minute penalty when Andreu Mayoral brought down Daniel Arzani.

That made it back-to-back braces for McCormack, following the 2-1 weekend win over Wellington Phoenix, and took him on to 12 goals in 15 City appearances.

Warren Joyce's side lie third, five point behind Newcastle, who are themselves eight adrift of leaders Sydney FC.

Two points and one place separate Perth and Central Coast in seventh and eighth respectively.