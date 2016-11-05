A-League Review: Super-sub Carney downs Victory

David Carney came off the bench to score both goals for Sydney FC as they came from behind to beat Melbourne Victory 2-1 at Allianz Stadium.

The 32-year-old scored twice in the space of 15 second-half minutes to give the home side a fifth win in five A-League matches and restore their five-point lead at the top of the table.

Victory were the better side in a tempestuous first half, though they missed the chance to take the lead after 25 minutes when Besart Berisha fired a penalty over the crossbar, prompting ugly scenes as he was taunted by some of the Sydney defenders.

The visitors did make their superiority count before the break, however, as Marco Rojas turned the ball towards the centre of the box from a long goal kick, where Mitch Austin arrived to steer it home.

It was the first league goal Sydney have conceded this season, but they responded less than 20 minutes into the second half as Carney brought down Alex Brosque's cross before slotting the ball into the bottom corner with the outside of his foot.

Victory were incensed that a handball had not been given against Carney, and their frustrations were compounded 12 minutes from time, as Carney combined superbly with Rhyan Grant outside the area before arrowing a finish into the bottom corner to send the home fans into raptures.

In the earlier match, Wellington Phoenix got their first win of the season as they saw off Newcastle Jets 2-0 at Westpac Stadium.

Roy Krishna struck twice in the first half to seal the victory, converting a rebound from a Kosta Barbarouses strike before drilling home from close range after the winger had sent him through on goal.

The victory lifts Phoenix off the foot of the table and above Adelaide United and Central Coast Mariners, who meet on Sunday, while Jets stay sixth on five points.