A-League Review: Taggart's purple patch continues as Roar earn first win

Adam Taggart's fine run of form continued on Saturday as his brace earned Brisbane Roar a first win of the A-League campaign, 2-0 over Melbourne City.

The striker took his tally to five goals in as many matches with an effort in each half as the Roar doubled their points tally for the season at Suncorp Stadium.

City, who would have gone joint top with a win, were without Bruno Fornaroli after the striker was reportedly dropped by manager Warren Joyce due to a lack of fitness.

And the visitors found themselves behind in the 27th minute as Taggart nodded in Eric Bautheac's cross following a short corner. Taggart doubled his tally midway through the second period with a fine curling finish into the top-right corner and City never looked likely to stage a comeback.

In the day's earlier game, Adelaide United came from behind to prevail 3-1 at Wellington Phoenix, who went ahead through Mandi's drive from 20 yards.

But Phoenix's Tom Doyle inadvertently headed into his own net on the stroke of half-time, and, after the interval, Ken Ilso struck twice - his first A-League goals - to condemn the home side to a third straight loss.