A-League Review: Victory stun Wellington Phoenix in five-goal thriller

Melbourne Victory came from 2-0 down to win 3-2 away to Wellington Phoenix in a thrilling A-League encounter on Sunday.

Kevin Muscat's side snatched an 86th-minute winner through James Troisi after one of the most entertaining matches of the season at Westpac Stadium.

Victory came close to breaking the deadlock in the opening half-hour, with Troisi hitting the post and Besart Berisha squandering a golden chance before seeing a strike ruled out after a VAR referral.

Phoenix stunned the visitors with two goals in two minutes, though, with Andrija Kaluderovic netting a brilliant header before looping a second over goalkeeper Lawrence Thomas.

2 - The last time any player scored consecutive goals quicker than Kaluderovic today (95 secs) was Marco Rojas in December last year (2 goals in 91 secs). Flash. December 3, 2017

Victory drew level in the second half with a quick-fire double of their own, as Berisha converted a rebound before Goran Paracki's unfortunate own goal made it 2-2 after 57 minutes.

The match appeared to be heading for a draw until Troisi met Berisha's fine throughball to complete the comeback and leave Phoenix bottom of the table.

Central Coast Mariners climbed to fourth in the table, meanwhile, thanks to a 1-0 win over Perth Glory at Central Coast Stadium.

The home side missed a number of chances before Blake Powell made the difference, blasting home off the underside of the crossbar from a Daniel De Silva cut-back barely a minute after coming on as a substitute.