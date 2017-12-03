Trending

A-League Review: Victory stun Wellington Phoenix in five-goal thriller

Melbourne Victory battled back to a thrilling win at Wellington Phoenix as Central Coast Mariners climbed to fourth in the A-League table.

Kevin Muscat's side snatched an 86th-minute winner through James Troisi after one of the most entertaining matches of the season at Westpac Stadium.

Victory came close to breaking the deadlock in the opening half-hour, with Troisi hitting the post and Besart Berisha squandering a golden chance before seeing a strike ruled out after a VAR referral.

Phoenix stunned the visitors with two goals in two minutes, though, with Andrija Kaluderovic netting a brilliant header before looping a second over goalkeeper Lawrence Thomas.

Victory drew level in the second half with a quick-fire double of their own, as Berisha converted a rebound before Goran Paracki's unfortunate own goal made it 2-2 after 57 minutes.

The match appeared to be heading for a draw until Troisi met Berisha's fine throughball to complete the comeback and leave Phoenix bottom of the table.

Central Coast Mariners climbed to fourth in the table, meanwhile, thanks to a 1-0 win over Perth Glory at Central Coast Stadium.

The home side missed a number of chances before Blake Powell made the difference, blasting home off the underside of the crossbar from a Daniel De Silva cut-back barely a minute after coming on as a substitute.