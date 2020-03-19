A look back at the eight major honours in Michael Owen’s career
Michael Owen announced his retirement seven years ago after a glittering career that took in spells with Liverpool, Real Madrid, Newcastle, Manchester United and Stoke. Here, the PA news agency looks at the major prizes he collected.
2001 League Cup – Liverpool 1 Birmingham 1 (Liverpool won 5-4 on pens)
Owen was an unused substitute as he won his first major trophy with Liverpool following a penalty shoot-out win over Birmingham at the Millennium Stadium.
2001 FA Cup – Liverpool 2 Arsenal 1
Owen almost single-handedly kept Liverpool on course for a cup treble as he scored twice in the final seven minutes to snatch victory from Arsenal after Freddie Ljungberg’s opener.
2001 UEFA Cup – Liverpool 5 Alaves 4 (after extra time)
Started but did not score as Liverpool secured the treble in a memorable contest at the Westfalenstadion in Dortmund. Was substituted on 78 minutes before the drama of extra time.
2001 UEFA Super Cup – Bayern Munich 2 Liverpool 3
The last time Liverpool faced Bayern Munich in European competition…
⚽️ @JARiiseOfficial⚽️ @EmileHeskeyUK⚽️ @themichaelowen
Gerard Houllier's men took the UEFA Super Cup back to Merseyside in 2001 🏆 pic.twitter.com/B9nw9rcikP
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 18, 2018
Owen scored the decisive third goal as Liverpool raced into a 3-0 lead before
holding on to win 3-2 against the Champions League winners in Monaco.
2001 European Footballer of the Year
🏅 Pallone d'Oro 2001 ✅
🏴 Buon compleanno, Michael #Owen 🎉#UCLpic.twitter.com/BBAuoUE4Gj
— La UEFA (@UEFAcom_it) December 14, 2019
Owen won the Ballon d’Or for his exploits, beating the likes of Raul,
Oliver Kahn and David Beckham to the title.
2003 League Cup – Liverpool 2 Manchester United 0
Ensured Liverpool’s second League Cup success in three years with the game’s second goal on 86 minutes after Steven Gerrard’s first-half opener.
2010 League Cup – Aston Villa 1 Manchester United 2
Rooney's winner helped us beat Villa in 2010! Vote for our best League Cup final triumph here: https://t.co/HK8kElFYulpic.twitter.com/zBlQRP7Az6
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 25, 2017
Owen scored a 12th-minute equaliser as he won a medal in his debut
season at Old Trafford, but had to be replaced just before half-time through injury.
2011 Premier League
Lifted the Premier League title for the first time with Manchester United. Owen scored twice in 11 appearances, enough a winner’s medal.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.