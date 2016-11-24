A unique record in finals and the Merseyside derby master - Gerrard's career in Opta numbers

Steven Gerrard announced his retirement from professional football on Thursday, bringing to a close a long and decorated career with Liverpool and England.

A Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Cup winner with a unique record in finals, he is one of his country's most-capped players, behind only David Beckham, Wayne Rooney and Peter Shilton.

The former Liverpool captain also boasts one of the proudest records as a one-club man in the Premier League era.

With the help of Opta, we look at the numbers that matter most to the hero of Istanbul.

504 - Steven Gerrard is one of only 12 players to have made 500 or more appearances in the Premier League, making 504 in total.

2 - All those 504 appearances came for Liverpool – only two players have made more Premier League appearances for a single club: Ryan Giggs (632 for Man Utd) and Jamie Carragher (508 for Liverpool).

120 - Only 15 players have scored more goals in the Premier League than Gerrard's 120. His best Premier League scoring season was in 2008-09 (16 goals).

6th - Gerrard is sixth in the all-time Premier League assist charts. The midfielder assisted 92 goals in the competition, with his best season in this category coming in 2013-14 (13 assists).

33 - Only Frank Lampard (41) and David Beckham (34) have scored more Premier League goals from outside the box than Gerrard (33 – level with Alan Shearer and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink).

1 - Gerrard is the only player to score in an FA Cup, League Cup, Champions League and UEFA Cup final.

10 - Gerrard netted 10 goals in all competitions in Merseyside derbies against Everton. The only Liverpool player to score more in this fixture is Ian Rush (25).

6 - He is one of only six Liverpool players to ever score a competitive hat-trick against Everton, which came in a 3-0 Premier League win over their rivals at Anfield in March 2012.

114 - On the international stage, Gerrard was capped 114 times for England – only three players have more caps for the Three Lions (David Beckham, Wayne Rooney and Peter Shilton).

21 - He scored 21 goals for England, with his first coming in the famous 5-1 away win at Germany in September 2001. His last was in a 2-0 win against Poland in October 2013.