Abdennour pleased with friendly workout

The Ligue 1 outfit are preparing for their first UEFA Champions League campaign since the 2004-05 season after finishing second behind Paris Saint-Germain last term.

And they continued their pre-season with a resounding friendly win against the fourth-tier Austrian side.

Dimitar Berbatov hit a hat-trick in the first half, while Emmanuel Riviere and Lucas Ocampos netted twice apiece in the big win.

It marked a winning start for new coach Leonardo Jardim, who has moved from Sporting Lisbon to replace Claudio Ranieri.

"After two weeks of training, it is good to have a friendly match to prepare for next season, which will be more difficult," Abdennour told the club's official website.

"I hope it [pre-season] will continue like that."

Forward Valere Germain, who was on the scoresheet, added: "We wanted to implement the demands of the coach, to exploit possession and play on the flanks."

Monaco begin their Ligue 1 campaign against Lorient on the weekend of August 8-10.