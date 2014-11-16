Abeid suffers broken toe on Algeria duty
Newcastle United's Mehdi Abeid is expected to be out for a month after sustaining a broken toe while on international duty with Algeria.
Abeid was called up to Christian Gourcuff's squad for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with Ethiopia and Malawi.
However, the midfielder was pictured on crutches prior to the 3-1 win over Ethiopia on Saturday and is now reportedly set to be on the sidelines for the next three to four weeks.
"It's a shame because I had a glimpse of his technical skills in training and I am confident that his contribution would have done us much good against Ethiopia," Gourcuff said in his post-match press conference.
Abeid has started in each of Newcastle's last three matches, which have resulted in wins over Manchester City, Liverpool and West Brom.
However, he now joins a lengthy Newcastle injury list, giving manager Alan Pardew another headache ahead of the visit of QPR next Saturday.
