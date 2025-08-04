Newcastle United's Alexander Isak set for awkward talks with Eddie Howe after 'acting poorly' as squad sanction looms

Want-away Newcastle forward Alexander Isak has returned to the club's Benton training base after a period at former club Real Sociedad's Zubieta facilities.

Isak did not travel with the rest of Newcastle's squad on pre-season tour last month, after informing the club hierarchy of his intention to pursue a move away this summer.

Officially, the Swedish international, ranked at no.2 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League players of last season, was absent from Newcastle's friendly fixtures in Singapore and South Korea due to a 'minor thigh injury', although it is understood the player chose not to travel in order to push through a transfer.

Alexander Isak could be told to train separately after failed Liverpool move

Alexander Isak in Newcastle training this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool's £110 million bid for the player last week was rejected by Newcastle, leading to the Merseyside club informing the media they would not become engaged in a bidding war with themselves for the Magpies forward.

There is doubt over the sincerity of Liverpool's assertion that their £110m proposal, with future add-ons that would have made Isak the British transfer record, is their final offer. However, it does mean Isak is left in a difficult spot with his current employers and has consequently returned to Newcastle.

🚨 Alexander Isak has returned to the Newcastle United training ground this morning following his solo trip to recover/train in Spain. ✈️ The #NUFC first team squad landed back in the North East earlier this morning. 📅 Isak is set to meet Eddie Howe after pulling out of their… pic.twitter.com/YqJmWLwg3PAugust 4, 2025

The 25-year-old is reportedly scheduled for a meeting with head coach Eddie Howe, likely in order to discuss his future at the club and the decision not to participate in Newcastle's pre-season tour.

Over the weekend, Howe spoke to journalists in the Far East, firing a warning in Isak's direction that suggested he may spend a period away from the first-team group.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"You have to earn the right to train with us. We are Newcastle United," Howe said, as quoted by MailSport.

"The player has a responsibility here to be part of a team and part of a squad - you have to act in the right way. No player can expect to act poorly and train with the group as normal."

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Sky Sports, Isak arrived at Newcastle's training ground at 10am on Monday morning.

The rest of the squad are said to have landed back at the city's airport following the conclusion of their pre-season tour over the weekend, which finished with a 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur.