Abelardo agrees new Sporting deal

Sporting Gijon have rewarded Abelardo Fernandez for guiding the club back into La Liga by giving their coach a new contract until 2018.

Abelardo secured promotion in sensational fashion on the final day of the Segunda Division season as Sporting beat champions Real Betis 3-0 and a late Lugo equaliser ensured Girona missed out on a two-top finish.

The former Barcelona and Spain defender only took charge of Sporting last May and will now lead them in the Spanish top flight after agreeing to extend his stay at the club.

Coach Inaki Tejada, goalkeeping coach Isidro Fernandez, trainer Gerardo Ruiz and technical analyst Marco Canal are also set to remain at Sporting.