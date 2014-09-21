Aberdeen boss McInnes unhappy after bust-up

McInnes' men cruised to victory against rock-bottom County on Saturday, with Adam Rooney, David Goodwillie and Peter Pawlett all getting on the scoresheet.

But the win was marred by a clash between team-mates Jack and Flood on the stroke of half-time.

Both players were booked for their part in the incident and McInnes – who acknowledged the issue was a result of the players' passion – said he does not want to see a repeat.

"It's not nice to see," McInnes said.

"I don't want to just dismiss it. The referee handled it well – he was quite right to caution both of them.

"We all want to win. We want the players to be demanding of each other and speaking to each other in the right way.

"They were kissing and cuddling at half-time because I forced them together, but it boiled over [before that] and they know that's not the way to act.

"I don't know what sparked it – and it doesn't matter [now]."

Aberdeen climbed to seventh in the table after their win, seven points adrift of leaders Inverness Caledonian Thistle.