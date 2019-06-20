Aberdeen secure Craig Bryson signing

Aberdeen have confirmed the signing of Derby midfielder Craig Bryson.

The 32-year-old started his career at Kilmarnock and has spent the last eight years at Pride Park, making almost 300 appearances.

He will now return north of the border once his Rams contract expires this summer.

The arrival of Bryson – capped three times by Scotland – could not come at a better time for Pittodrie boss Derek McInnes after seeing skipper Graeme Shinnie make the opposite trip having agreed to join Frank Lampard’s team.

He becomes the Reds’ fourth signing of the summer following the capture of Ash Taylor, Ryan Hedges and Curtis Main.

Bryson played 32 times for Derby last season but missed their play-off final defeat to Aston Villa at Wembley with an ankle injury.