Arsenal in talks for second signing in a week, with 'deal on': report

Arsenal are making plenty of moves behind the scenes

Arsenal could soon be announcing their second signing of the week, just days after agreeing a fee for Brentford captain Christian Norgaard.

The Gunners and the Bees came to an agreement for the Danish midfielder, who is now set for a medical ahead of being unveiled at the Emirates, provided they encounter no last-minute hiccups.

But the north London club already have their sights set on the next move.

Arsenal move to land Spain-based star after signing Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaard

Arsenal have already agreed a fee for Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaard this week (Image credit: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are heading towards their fourth signing of the summer, despite having yet to officially announce any business.

In confirming the Norgaard news, he reaffirmed that deals for both Kepa Arrizabalaga and Martin Zubimendi – ranked at no.8 in FourFourTwo's list of the best defensive midfielders in the world right now – have already been completed by Arsenal.

Arsenal are believed to have already sealed a deal for Martin Zubimendi (Image credit: Getty Images)

The fourth man through the doors could, therefore, be Valencia centre-back Cristhian Mosquera, with Romano confirming “initial negotiations” are already underway.

Despite still being just 20 years old, the Spanish centre-back was a key component of Los Ches, starting all but one of their 38 La Liga games last term.

Romano states that Mosquera is among the “top targets” for that position, with talks ongoing between Valencia and with the player’s representatives.

The journalist signed his post off with “deal on”, leaving Gunners in hope that they’ll soon have another new face in their squad.

Cristhian Mosquera could soon be the latest new face through the doors at the Emirates (Image credit: Cristian Trujillo/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, while Mosquera looks an incredibly promising young talent, it doesn’t feel like centre-back is the main area of concern for the Gunners.

With both Gabriel and William Saliba in the side, plus Jakub Kiwior and Ben White as top-class cover, Mikel Arteta seems well stocked in defence.

There’s a worry that splashing funds on centre-back, plus a goalkeeper unlikely to start in front of David Raya immediately, is all taking resources away from what should be their main priority: a striker.

Mosquera is valued at €30m, according to Transfermarkt.