Arsenal in talks for second signing in a week, with 'deal on': report

Arsenal have turned to La Liga to land their second signing in a matter of days

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is looking reshape his midfield
Arsenal are making plenty of moves behind the scenes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal could soon be announcing their second signing of the week, just days after agreeing a fee for Brentford captain Christian Norgaard.

The Gunners and the Bees came to an agreement for the Danish midfielder, who is now set for a medical ahead of being unveiled at the Emirates, provided they encounter no last-minute hiccups.

But the north London club already have their sights set on the next move.

Arsenal move to land Spain-based star after signing Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaard

Christian Norgaard of Brentford celebrates after scoring their team's second goal during the Premier League match between Brentford and Arsenal at Brentford Community Stadium on August 13, 2021 in Brentford, England.

Arsenal have already agreed a fee for Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaard this week (Image credit: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are heading towards their fourth signing of the summer, despite having yet to officially announce any business.

In confirming the Norgaard news, he reaffirmed that deals for both Kepa Arrizabalaga and Martin Zubimendi – ranked at no.8 in FourFourTwo's list of the best defensive midfielders in the world right now – have already been completed by Arsenal.

SAN SEBASTIAN, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 10: Martin Zubimendi of Real Sociedad reacts during the LaLiga match between Real Sociedad and FC Barcelona at Reale Arena on November 10, 2024 in San Sebastian, Spain. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Arsenal are believed to have already sealed a deal for Martin Zubimendi (Image credit: Getty Images)

The fourth man through the doors could, therefore, be Valencia centre-back Cristhian Mosquera, with Romano confirming “initial negotiations” are already underway.

Despite still being just 20 years old, the Spanish centre-back was a key component of Los Ches, starting all but one of their 38 La Liga games last term.

Romano states that Mosquera is among the “top targets” for that position, with talks ongoing between Valencia and with the player’s representatives.

The journalist signed his post off with “deal on”, leaving Gunners in hope that they’ll soon have another new face in their squad.

Cristhian Mosquera of Valencia CF looks on prior to the LaLiga match between RCD Mallorca and Valencia CF at Estadi de Son Moix on November 29, 2024 in Mallorca, Spain.

Cristhian Mosquera could soon be the latest new face through the doors at the Emirates (Image credit: Cristian Trujillo/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, while Mosquera looks an incredibly promising young talent, it doesn’t feel like centre-back is the main area of concern for the Gunners.

With both Gabriel and William Saliba in the side, plus Jakub Kiwior and Ben White as top-class cover, Mikel Arteta seems well stocked in defence.

There’s a worry that splashing funds on centre-back, plus a goalkeeper unlikely to start in front of David Raya immediately, is all taking resources away from what should be their main priority: a striker.

Mosquera is valued at €30m, according to Transfermarkt.

Isaac Stacey Stronge
Isaac Stacey Stronge
Freelance Writer

Isaac Stacey Stronge is a freelance football writer working for FourFourTwo, Manchester United and Football League World. He has been a season ticket holder at Stockport County throughout the Hatters’ meteoric rise from the National League North to League One and is a die-hard Paddy Madden fan.