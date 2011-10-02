Abidal joins Barcelona injury list
By app
MADRID - Barcelona defender Eric Abidal damaged a hamstring in his right leg in his team's win over Sporting Gijon and will be out of action for up to 10 days, the European champions said on Sunday.
The French international had to be substituted early in the second half of their 1-0 victory and is set to miss his country´s forthcoming Euro 2012 qualifiers against Albania and Bosnia.
Abidal joins Cesc Fabregas, who suffered a hamstring injury on Saturday, Andres Iniesta, Ibrahim Afellay and Alexis Sanchez in the Barca treatment room.
