Abidal joins Barcelona injury list

The French international had to be substituted early in the second half of their 1-0 victory and is set to miss his country´s forthcoming Euro 2012 qualifiers against Albania and Bosnia.

Abidal joins Cesc Fabregas, who suffered a hamstring injury on Saturday, Andres Iniesta, Ibrahim Afellay and Alexis Sanchez in the Barca treatment room.

NEWS:Fabregas out for three weeks