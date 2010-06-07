Abidal misses France training

Coach Raymond Domenech has had many worries with his central defence during the World Cup preparations, with Abidal's partner William Gallas recovering from a calf injury and then suffering from a stomach ache.

Abidal paired with Gallas in France's three warm-up games. The two are Domenech's preferred combination for his side's opening game against Uruguay on Friday in Cape Town.

France, training at their base in Knysna, Western Cape, will also face Mexico and hosts South Africa in Group A.

