Abramovich delighted with Chelsea season - Mourinho

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho says owner Roman Abramovich is happy with the club's campaign as they look on course to claim the Premier League title.

Sunday's goalless draw with Arsenal saw Chelsea edge a step closer to the club's first title since 2010 after they also claimed the League Cup in March.

Chelsea were the subject of 'boring' chants from Arsenal fans as they ground out a point at the Emirates Stadium with Abramovich having previously been keen to see attacking football following his takeover in 2003.

Mourinho stated the Russian businessman was delighted with the season and further defended suggestions his side were boring.

"He [Abramovich] is very happy," Mourinho explained.

"I saw him hugging the players in the dressing room after the game and, yes, I think he’s happy and I think every Chelsea fan is happy if we win the title.

"He can be in Russia and live the game the same way he lives it in a box at Stamford Bridge.

"If we do [win the title], we will have had a fantastic Premier League season.

"For me, the 'beautiful game' is to go to every match knowing exactly the way you have to play and what you have to do.

"At Arsenal we were brilliant. Brilliant. A game where we were brilliant from the first minute."