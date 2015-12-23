Abramovich not involved in Chelsea's support of Coe IAAF presidency bid

Sebastian Coe received financial support from Chelsea in his bid for the IAAF presidency, but club owner Roman Abramovich was not involved in the decision to release funds, Omnisport understands.

In November, the All-Russia Athletic Federation (ARAF) was suspended by the IAAF amid allegations of state-sponsored doping in a report from an independent commission established by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

Coe, a self-professed Chelsea fan, used money from the club to fund his presidential campaign earlier this year.

However, Omnisport understands the financial backing was authorised at board level without the influence of their Russian owner Roman Abramovich.

Abramovich was involved in his native country's successful bid for the 2018 FIFA World Cup and helps finance the national football team.

The Russian Football Union (RFU) is led by Vitaliy Mutko - also sports minister for the eastern European nation - who was accused of being complicit in widespread doping violations by the leader of the WADA report, Dick Pound.

On December 11, Coe backed initiatives set out criteria which Russia must meet in order for its suspension to be lifted and potential competition at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro achieved.

The news comes after IAAF deputy general secretary Nick Davies temporarily stepped down from his position on Tuesday pending an investigation into allegations he planned to delay naming Russian athletes involved in doping.