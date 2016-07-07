AC Milan reject Napoli offer for De Sciglio

AC Milan CEO Adriano Galliani has revealed that Napoli have made an offer for Mattia De Sciglio, but the San Siro side have made it clear they have no intention of selling the Italy international.

The full-back was in fine form at Euro 2016 and has been heavily linked with a move away from Milan in recent weeks.

Galliani has stressed they have received just one bid for the 23-year-old, though, insisting De Sciglio is going nowhere for now.

"We received an offer from Napoli, from my friend Aurelio De Laurentiis. But we swiftly turned it down," the Milan boss said at a news conference.

"I can guarantee, that no one else has made any real efforts to buy the player. Juventus have never made an offer for him.

"He has never asked to leave. He is doing well and happy at Milan.

"I want to congratulate him for the very good end to the season with the Rossoneri colours and, more recently, for the great European Championship for Italy. The De Sciglio we all knew has returned."

De Sciglio's contract with Milan runs until June 2018.