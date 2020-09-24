AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic tests positive for coronavirus
By PA Staff
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has tested positive for coronavirus.
The 38-year-old striker has been placed in quarantine at home after testing positive for the virus ahead of AC Milan’s Europa League qualifier against Bodo/Glimt on Thursday night, his club said in a statement.
The result came in the second round of testing after team-mate Leo Duarte returned a positive test on Wednesday.
Both players will miss the match at the San Siro, but Milan said all other players and staff members had tested negative.
Gary Lineker backed the Swede to recover quickly, tweeting: “News that @Ibra_official has tested positive with Coronavirus. Thoughts are with the virus at this difficult time.”
Former Manchester United striker Ibrahimovic joined Milan last December after two seasons with Los Angeles Galaxy.
