The opening day of the 2026 FIFA World Cup is fast approaching. The tournament kicks off on 11 June across the host countries of the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Many of the home jerseys for the nations that have qualified so far have been revealed and are already available to buy. There are some really cool, striking designs (and some less so), with more still to come. Team kits made by Nike (including England, France, Brazil, Australia, and Canada) drop on 23 March, while away kits for almost every competing country are yet to be revealed.

Following that, the playoffs later this month will determine the final six FIFA World Cup spots from 22 competing nations, including Italy, Wales, Ireland, Sweden, and Jamaica.

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Below, I've featured every jersey currently available from each of the World Cup 2026 teams already qualified. There are a number of nations (South Africa, New Zealand, Ecuador, and several others) that have revealed or had their jerseys leaked, but they're not yet available to buy – we'll add them as soon as they hit the shops.