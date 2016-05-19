AC Milan v Juventus: De Sciglio wants to deny Bianconeri historic double

Juventus head into the Coppa Italia final at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday on the brink of a historic achievement, but Mattia De Sciglio thinks AC Milan can stop them.

Massimiliano Allegri led the club to a fifth straight Scudetto this season and they will be looking to become the first Italian side to win back-to-back doubles in Rome.

After losing Andrea Pirlo, Arutro Vidal and Carlos Tevez, Juve recovered from a woeful start to the campaign that saw them lie in 14th position after winning just two of their first eight games.

However, a phenomenal recovery that included a 26-game unbeaten streak propelled them to the title with a nine-point advantage.

Juve could now become the first side to successfully defend the Serie A and Coppa titles. In order to do so, the Bianconeri must overcome Allegri's former side, Milan.

Having finished seventh in the top flight, Cristian Brocchi's team require a Coppa triumph in order avoid a third straight season without European football.

Milan full-back De Sciglio is feeling confident, suggesting they could pull off an upset.

"We believe it can be done. If we play together we have a good chance. In a final, just one moment can prove to be decisive," he told Milan Channel.

"They are the champions of Italy, but we know how to play against them. It will be important that we stay compact and limit their players."

Milan lost both encounters with Juve this season, going down 1-0 in Turin before a 2-1 defeat at San Siro.

Their last victory over the Bianconeri came in November 2012 and Milan president Silvio Berlusconi wants cup glory to salvage some pride from another difficult season.

"Victory in the Coppa would give a new meaning to the season," he is quoted as saying by the club's official website.

"You have to give everything you have inside and more. It would be a big achievement for Milan to obtain direct qualification to Europe, as well as allowing the club to win its 29th trophy in 30 years."

The Rossoneri have concerns over the fitness of Luca Antonelli and Ignazio Abate, but M'Baye Niang could be in contention after almost three months out with ankle and shoulders problems sustained in a car crash having returned to full training.

Juve are unable to count upon key centre-back Leonardo Bonucci due to suspension, while Sami Khedira has not been included in the squad following a calf injury.