Accrington striker Kee undergoing treatment for depression, anxiety and bulimia

Accrington striker Billy Kee is undergoing specialist treatment for depression, anxiety and bulimia, the Sky Bet League One club have announced.

Kee has not played during the current campaign and did not report back for pre-season training over the summer due to “personal reasons”.

The 28-year-old has spoken openly in the past about his struggles and on Tuesday Accrington released a statement explaining his absence.

“Billy Kee would like to thank everyone for their ongoing messages of support as he battles depression, anxiety and bulimia,” said the club on their official website.

“The striker has spoken out over the years about his ongoing issues but over the summer he has deteriorated and has been unable to return to play football for the Reds this season.

“He is currently under specialist treatment and the club is doing what it can to support Billy, who has been an integral part of the side both on and off the pitch for a number of years.”

Kee, who started his career at Leicester, rejoined Accrington for a second spell in the summer of 2015 having spent time on loan with Stanley during the 2009/10 season.