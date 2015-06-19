Acquah returns to Serie A with Torino

Torino have completed the signing of Afriyie Acquah on a four-year deal, with the Ghana international ending his fruitless two-year stay at Hoffenheim.

The 23-year-old midfielder moved to Hoffenheim from Palermo in 2013 but never featured for the Bundesliga side, instead returning to Italy for a second loan spell at Parma as well as a stint at Sampdoria.

While Acquah had two years left to run on his deal at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena, Torino have moved to sign the Ghanaian until 2019.

Acquah's form for Parma in recent seasons saw him named in Ghana's squads for the 2014 World Cup as well as the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year.