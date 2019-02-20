Adama Traore: I had options to leave England but wanted to prove how good I am

The winger was Middlesbrough’s player of the season last term and his performances in the Championship led Wolves to fork out a club record £18 million fee for his signature.

“I had different options in Spain and Germany but I wanted to stay in England,” he told the Express and Star.

“My agent told me I had the option to go away, from England but I said ‘no, I want to stay and improve, I want to prove to everyone in England how good I am’.

“I want to prove I can play in the Premier League. It was an easy decision as well. I know Wolves is a good team.”

Traore has struggled to make an impact at Molineux, scoring just one goal back in September and making only six starts in the league.

The 23-year-old acknowledged that there is plenty of room for improvement as he looks to rediscover his sparkling form of last season.

“I think I can do miles better,” he said. “Nuno wants me to improve so I can play as a striker and I think I can do it.

“The important thing for me is not just to be about pace, the important thing is improving my end product.

“It’s been a different process, when I started I had to get to know the players and a lot of different tactics, I was speaking to the coach a lot.

“We spent a lot of time talking about which was the best position for me to be able to explode.

“We all know Nuno’s tactics now, we play with two strikers, Jota and Jimenez are more of strikers than me, but Nuno trusts me because he knows I have the pace and the strength.

“He thinks I can play there and I think so too, but I know I need to keep working at it.

“I trust in the opinion of Nuno, I’ll play wherever he asks me to; it can only help me improve.”