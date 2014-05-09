Adams aware of doubt over his Norwich role

The 48-year-old took over from Chris Hughton at the start of April and looks set to preside over their relegation - with Norwich requiring an unlikely final-day scenario to maintain their top-flight status.

Even a win against Arsenal coupled with defeat for West Brom against Stoke City would still leave the Carrow Road outfit needing a 17-goal swing in goal difference.

With the club primed to return to the Championship for the first time since 2011, Adams is aware of the fight he faces to secure the job long term and the task of keeping his better players.

"I've really enjoyed the job, but what I haven't enjoyed is the situation we're in. It hurts," he said.

"Personally, I would have loved a few more games because what we've seen on the pitch, those sort of performances would have yielded points against other teams.

"After the Arsenal (game) we need to sit down and decide on my future. Absolutely I would like to be manager. I feel suited to it.

"I've made the step up to first-team football now, and it's not a level you want to take a step back from.

"I hope we can hang onto our key players. It's really important for next year. We have to fight tooth and nail to keep them."

Adams has had four games at the helm, claiming just one point, and he insists that Sunday's home match still has something riding on it, as Norwich could drop a place.

"There's a lot of money at stake position-wise, plus there are 27,000 reasons why we should be motivated for Sunday - the fans," he explained.

"We want to win the game. We want to go out with something to shout about.

"There's everything to play for - pride, commitment, effort and desire."