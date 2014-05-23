Adams targets swift Premier League return

The 48-year-old signed a three-year deal at Carrow Road on Thursday, despite failing to win any of his five games in caretaker charge following the sacking of Chris Hughton last month.

Adams, however, is confident that he is the right man to return Norwich to the top-flight and called on the club's fans to get behind him and the the team.

"I understand some supporters might have reservations or doubts - there's a lot of experienced and capable managers out there - but that's none of my business," he said.

"All I'm doing is looking forward. I've been given the job to get this club back in the Premier League and it's something I look forward to with relish.

"I know how the supporters are hurting right now after last season, that's why it's important we give it the best possible go next season.

"I've gone on record as saying I want us to play the type of football that Norwich supporters want to see. We need to win games and to do that we need to score goals.

"That's what this club has been used to and that's what we need to get back to."

Norwich took six years to return to the Premier League after their last relegation, including a one-season spell in the third tier.