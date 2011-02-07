Adamu to appeal against FIFA ban again

The Nigerian sports administrator lost his appeal last week against a ban from all football-related activities for three years plus a 10,000 Swiss franc ($10,450) fine and will now take his case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne.

"I'm desperate to prove my innocence on these corruption charges," Adamu said in a BBC interview on Monday. "I am not desperate to be in either FIFA or the Confederation of African Football."

Adamu was banned along with Oceania Football Confederaion Reynald Temarii for allegedly offered to sell their votes in the hosting contest to Sunday Times reporters posing as lobbyists for an American consortium.