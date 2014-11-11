Adebayor denies criticising Spurs fans

Following Sunday's 2-1 home defeat to Stoke City, Adebayor claimed that Spurs players currently prefer playing away due to the White Hart Lane faithful turning on them if the match is not going their way.

"It's kind of hard when you know the first bad ball you make the fans are going to boo you," the striker commented on Monday.

"When you are playing in front of your own crowd you want them to support you. But now it is like going through a sad moment and your family not welcoming you home."

However, Adebayor took to Twitter on Tuesday to insist he was simply suggesting that Tottenham would perform better if they received encouragement from their fans.

"I would like to clarify some recent reports in the newspapers. I have NEVER criticised Tottenham fans," he wrote.

"I just merely suggested that it would be more positive if they got behind the team more.

"I love the club as do all the players in the dressing room. We would all do anything to make this team win but like most people we respond better to praise than criticism.

"We will get this right. Please bear with us and we will improve."

Tottenham have won just two of their last nine Premier League games and sit 12th in the table.